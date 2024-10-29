The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing the appointment of one producer and one expert in finance and management to each serve as members on the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center Board of Directors. The newly appointed members will serve three-year terms from January 2025 to January 2028.

Newly appointed members:

Producer – Stephen Clements, Philip, S.D.

Expert in finance and management – James W. Percival, Xenia, Ohio

The board is composed of seven voting members and two nonvoting members. Voting members include four active U.S. sheep producers, two members with expertise in finance and management and one member with expertise in lamb, lamb product or wool marketing. Nonvoting members include USDA’s under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs and under secretary for research, education and economics.

Source: USDA's AMS