The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing the appointment of two producers and an expert in marketing to each serve as members on the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center Board of Directors. The newly appointed members will serve three-year terms from January 2024 to January 2027.

Newly appointed members are:

Producers – Patricia R. Sanville, Frederick, Md.; Randy Tunby, Baker, Mont.

Expert in Marketing – Barry Savage, Newton, Mass.

The board is composed of seven voting members and two nonvoting members. Voting members include four active U.S. sheep producers, two members with expertise in finance and management and one member with expertise in lamb, lamb product or wool marketing. Nonvoting members include USDA’s under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs and under secretary for research, education and economics.

More information about the center is available on the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center website.

The Sheep Industry Improvement Center was established as part of the 2008 Farm Bill and administers a grant program designed to improve the infrastructure of the U.S. sheep industry by strengthening and enhancing the production and marketing of sheep and sheep products. The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service provides oversight of the center.

Source: USDA's AMS