The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded student recruiting grants totaling $324,215 to six U.S. universities with poultry science departments and 22 other institutions with industry-related programs. The foundation provides annual recruiting and retention funds to colleges and universities to attract or connect students to their poultry programs or the industry. The grants were made possible in part by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.
The six poultry science departments receiving the grants:
|
University
|
Grant amount
|
University of Arkansas
|
$29,699
|
Auburn University
|
$30,143
|
University of Georgia
|
$28,875
|
Mississippi State University
|
$27,987
|
North Carolina State University
|
$32,868
|
Texas A&M University
|
$50,428
The 22 other institutions with industry-related programs receiving recruiting and retention grants under the Foundation’s Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program:
|
Institution
|
Grant amount
|
California State University, Fresno, Calif.
|
$7,000
|
Clemson University, South Carolina
|
$2,600
|
Cleveland Community College, North Carolina
|
$7,000
|
Delaware Valley University
|
$7,000
|
Hannibal-LaGrange University, Missouri
|
$7,000
|
Iowa State University
|
$4,000
|
Modesto Junior College, California
|
$7,000
|
North Carolina A&T State University
|
$3,785
|
Ohio State University
|
$4,000
|
Pennsylvania State University
|
$10,000
|
Sam Houston State, Texas
|
$3,500
|
Stephen F Austin State University, Texas
|
$6,000
|
Tennessee Tech University
|
$7,000
|
University of California - Davis
|
$4,620
|
University of California - Merced
|
$7,000
|
University of Delaware
|
$2,060
|
University of Maryland
|
$5,650
|
University of Mount Olive
|
$5,500
|
University of North Georgia
|
$10,000
|
University of Tennessee
|
$5,500
|
University of Wisconsin
|
$1,000
|
Wilkes Community College, North Carolina
|
$7,000
“Our industry thrives on the creativity and passion of the next generation. By showcasing the diverse career opportunities available, we empower talented young individuals to step into leadership roles. The USPOULTRY Foundation’s recruiting grants play a crucial role in guiding colleges and universities to inspire students to pursue careers in the poultry sector,” said Jarod Morrison, Farbest Foods and USPOULTRY Foundation chairman.
U.S. Poultry & Egg Association established the USPOULTRY Foundation in 1994 to provide student recruiting funds to universities with poultry science departments. In 2004, the Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program was added to the foundation’s umbrella so other colleges and universities that offer industry-related studies are eligible to apply for recruiting grants.
Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association
Report Abusive Comment