The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded student recruiting grants totaling $324,215 to six U.S. universities with poultry science departments and 22 other institutions with industry-related programs. The foundation provides annual recruiting and retention funds to colleges and universities to attract or connect students to their poultry programs or the industry. The grants were made possible in part by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

The six poultry science departments receiving the grants:

University Grant amount University of Arkansas $29,699 Auburn University $30,143 University of Georgia $28,875 Mississippi State University $27,987 North Carolina State University $32,868 Texas A&M University $50,428

The 22 other institutions with industry-related programs receiving recruiting and retention grants under the Foundation’s Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program:

Institution Grant amount California State University, Fresno, Calif. $7,000 Clemson University, South Carolina $2,600 Cleveland Community College, North Carolina $7,000 Delaware Valley University $7,000 Hannibal-LaGrange University, Missouri $7,000 Iowa State University $4,000 Modesto Junior College, California $7,000 North Carolina A&T State University $3,785 Ohio State University $4,000 Pennsylvania State University $10,000 Sam Houston State, Texas $3,500 Stephen F Austin State University, Texas $6,000 Tennessee Tech University $7,000 University of California - Davis $4,620 University of California - Merced $7,000 University of Delaware $2,060 University of Maryland $5,650 University of Mount Olive $5,500 University of North Georgia $10,000 University of Tennessee $5,500 University of Wisconsin $1,000 Wilkes Community College, North Carolina $7,000

“Our industry thrives on the creativity and passion of the next generation. By showcasing the diverse career opportunities available, we empower talented young individuals to step into leadership roles. The USPOULTRY Foundation’s recruiting grants play a crucial role in guiding colleges and universities to inspire students to pursue careers in the poultry sector,” said Jarod Morrison, Farbest Foods and USPOULTRY Foundation chairman.

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association established the USPOULTRY Foundation in 1994 to provide student recruiting funds to universities with poultry science departments. In 2004, the Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program was added to the foundation’s umbrella so other colleges and universities that offer industry-related studies are eligible to apply for recruiting grants.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association