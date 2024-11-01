The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded student recruiting grants totaling $324,215 to six U.S. universities with poultry science departments and 22 other institutions with industry-related programs. The foundation provides annual recruiting and retention funds to colleges and universities to attract or connect students to their poultry programs or the industry. The grants were made possible in part by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

The six poultry science departments receiving the grants:

University

Grant amount

University of Arkansas

$29,699

Auburn University

$30,143

University of Georgia

$28,875

Mississippi State University

$27,987

North Carolina State University

$32,868

Texas A&M University

$50,428

 

The 22 other institutions with industry-related programs receiving recruiting and retention grants under the Foundation’s Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program:

Institution

Grant amount

California State University, Fresno, Calif.

$7,000 

Clemson University, South Carolina

$2,600 

Cleveland Community College, North Carolina

$7,000 

Delaware Valley University

$7,000 

Hannibal-LaGrange University, Missouri

$7,000 

Iowa State University

$4,000 

Modesto Junior College, California

$7,000 

North Carolina A&T State University

$3,785 

Ohio State University

$4,000

Pennsylvania State University

$10,000 

Sam Houston State, Texas

$3,500 

Stephen F Austin State University, Texas

$6,000 

Tennessee Tech University 

$7,000 

University of California - Davis 

$4,620 

University of California - Merced

$7,000 

University of Delaware

$2,060 

University of Maryland 

$5,650

University of Mount Olive

$5,500

University of North Georgia

$10,000

University of Tennessee

$5,500

University of Wisconsin 

$1,000

Wilkes Community College, North Carolina

$7,000

 

“Our industry thrives on the creativity and passion of the next generation. By showcasing the diverse career opportunities available, we empower talented young individuals to step into leadership roles. The USPOULTRY Foundation’s recruiting grants play a crucial role in guiding colleges and universities to inspire students to pursue careers in the poultry sector,” said Jarod Morrison, Farbest Foods and USPOULTRY Foundation chairman.

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association established the USPOULTRY Foundation in 1994 to provide student recruiting funds to universities with poultry science departments. In 2004, the Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program was added to the foundation’s umbrella so other colleges and universities that offer industry-related studies are eligible to apply for recruiting grants. 

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association