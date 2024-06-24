The USPOULTRY Foundation is now accepting applications from colleges and universities for the Industry Education Recruitment Funding program. The funding supports student recruitment at colleges and universities that cultivate careers in the poultry and egg industry.

Any institution of higher education in the United States that does not have a poultry science department or degree but demonstrates ways of connecting students with the poultry and egg industry is eligible to apply for a recruitment grant of up to $7,000. Schools that offer a poultry science minor may be eligible for up to $3,000 in additional funding, pending USPOULTRY Foundation Board approval.

“Part of the USPOULTRY Foundation’s mission is help foster student recruitment and future industry leaders. For the 2023-2024 year, the USPOULTRY Foundation provided $297,580 in student recruiting grants to the six U.S. universities with Poultry Science Departments and 20 other institutions with industry-related programs,” said Jarod Morrison, Farbest Foods, and USPOULTRY Foundation chair.

“As we strive to meet the increasing demand for young talent in the industry, we urge colleges and universities nationwide to take advantage of this valuable opportunity. Apply today for funding to support your institution in attracting students to your poultry-related programs. Our industry requires a diverse range of majors to function effectively, including poultry and animal science, business, marketing, accounting, information technology and more,” said Barbara Jenkins, USPOULTRY Foundation executive director and USPOULTRY vice president of education and student programs.

A committee of university and industry professionals will review funding requests and make recommendations to the USPOULTRY Foundation board of directors. Institutions may apply for a grant by completing the funding application and submitting it via email to Barbara Jenkins at bjenkins@uspoultry.org or via regular mail by Aug. 15, 2024. The application is available here.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association