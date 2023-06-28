The USPOULTRY Foundation is accepting applications from colleges and universities for the Industry Education Recruitment Funding program. The funding supports student recruitment at colleges and universities that cultivate careers in the poultry and egg industry.

Any institution of higher education in the United States that does not have a Poultry Science Department or degree but demonstrates ways of connecting students with the poultry and egg industry is eligible to apply for a recruitment grant of up to $7,000. Schools that offer a poultry science minor may be eligible for up to $3,000 in additional funding, pending USPOULTRY Foundation Board approval.

“For the 2022-23 year, the USPOULTRY Foundation provided $303,366 in student recruiting grants to the six U.S. universities with Poultry Science Departments and 22 other institutions with industry-related programs. Part of the USPOULTRY Foundation’s mission is help foster student recruitment and future industry leaders,” said Mike Levengood of Perdue Farms who serves as USPOULTRY Foundation chairman.

“As we try to meet the growing demand for young talent to fill the human resource needs of the industry, we encourage colleges and universities across the nation to take advantage of this valuable opportunity. Apply today for funds to assist your school in recruiting students into your poultry-related program. Our industry needs diverse majors to run its operations, from poultry and animal science to business, marketing, accounting and information technology,” said Barbara Jenkins, USPOULTRY Foundation executive director and USPOULTRY vice president of education and student programs.

A committee of university and industry professionals will review funding requests and make recommendations to the USPOULTRY Foundation board of directors. Institutions may apply for a grant by completing the funding application and submitting it via email to Barbara Jenkins at bjenkins@uspoultry.org or via regular mail by Aug.15. The application can be accessed by clicking here.

Source: USPOULTRY