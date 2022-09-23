USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation, through the Comprehensive Research Program, are accepting research pre-proposals from colleges, universities, and research facilities through Nov. 1 for the Spring Research Competition. Research proposals are accepted and evaluated for funding twice each year, in the spring and fall. Pre-proposals are a one-page synopsis of the potential research project. The Foundation Research Advisory Committee will review the pre-proposals and invite full proposals that meet current research interests.

The new list of research priorities is available on the USPOULTRY website. The list includes goals and objectives for the following categories: animal welfare, breeder management (turkeys and broilers), meat bird management, commercial egg production, diseases, environmental management, food safety, hatchery management, nutrition, processing, and employee safety and health. Visit the USPOULTRY website for complete instructions and deadlines to submit a pre-proposal.

Pre-proposals are also invited for new issues that emerge outside the priority list, but such pre-proposals will be evaluated based on justification of the research need. Projects will be selected for funding in April 2023.

USPOULTRY and its Foundation operate a comprehensive research program incorporating all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. Since the inception of the research program, USPOULTRY has reinvested more than $34 million into the industry in the form of research grants. More than 50 universities and federal and state facilities have received grants over the years.

Source: USPOULTRY