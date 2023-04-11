USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation are accepting research pre-proposals from colleges, universities and research facilities through May 1 for the 2023 Fall Research Competition. Research proposals are accepted and evaluated for funding twice each year, in the spring and fall. A pre-proposal is a one-page synopsis of the potential research project. The Foundation Research Advisory Committee will review the pre-proposals and invite full proposals that meet current research interests.

A complete priority research list is available on the USPOULTRY website. The current list of research priorities includes goals and objectives for the following categories: animal welfare, breeder management (turkeys and broilers), meat bird management, commercial egg production, diseases, environmental management, food safety, hatchery management, nutrition, processing and employee safety health. Visit www.uspoultry.org and click on “Programs” and then “Research” for complete instructions and deadlines to submit a pre-proposal.

Proposals are also invited for new issues that emerge outside the priority list, but such proposals will be evaluated based on justification of the research need. Projects will be selected for funding in late September.

USPOULTRY and its foundation operate a comprehensive research program of more than $1 million annually, incorporating all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. Since the inception of the research program, USPOULTRY has reinvested more than $35 million into the industry in the form of research grants. More than 50 universities and federal and state facilities have received grants over the years.

Source: USPOULTRY