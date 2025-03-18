USPOULTRY accepts research pre-proposals

USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation are accepting research pre-proposals from colleges, universities and research facilities through May 1 for the 2025 Fall Research Competition. Research proposals are accepted and evaluated for funding twice yearly, in the spring and fall.

Pre-proposals are one-page synopses of potential research projects submitted through the new online pre-proposal submission form. The Foundation Research Advisory Committee will evaluate the pre-proposals and invite full proposals that align with current research priorities.

A complete priority research list is available on the USPOULTRY website. The current list of research priorities includes goals and objectives for the following categories: animal welfare, breeder management for turkeys and broilers, meat bird management, commercial egg production, diseases, environmental management, food safety, hatchery management, nutrition, processing and employee safety health.

Proposals are welcome for new issues that arise outside the priority list, though these will be evaluated based on the justification of the research need. Funding decisions for projects will be made in late September 2025.

USPOULTRY and its foundation operate a comprehensive research program of more than $1 million annually, incorporating all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. Since the inception of the research program, USPOULTRY has reinvested more than $37 million, or $65 million adjusted for inflation, into the industry in the form of research grants. More than 50 universities and federal and state facilities have received grants over the years.

Source: US Poultry & Egg Association