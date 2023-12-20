The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded a $2,310 student recruiting grant to Delaware Valley University, which offers an undergraduate poultry science course that provides the opportunity for students to work hands-on with poultry and connect with industry partners. Students completing this course also complete the Certified Poultry Technician Training through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The grant funds will be used to enhance the poultry science course through the addition of a live bird husbandry component, helping students to learn about poultry husbandry firsthand, including biosecurity, nutrition and feed efficiency. Additionally, funds will help to defray the cost of connecting with leaders at Perdue Farms to experience a large-scale poultry operation and network with Delaware Valley University alumni currently working at Perdue Farms.

The USPOULTRY Foundation board approved student recruiting grants totaling $297,580 to 26 colleges and universities across the United States with a poultry science department or industry-related degree program. The USPOULTRY Foundation provides annual recruiting funds to colleges and universities to attract students to their poultry programs. The grants are made possible by gifts to the foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years at the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation