The U.S. Poultry & Egg Association’s Harold E. Ford Foundation once again sponsored the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. The conference recognizes 4-H members who have excelled in their states in poultry learning experience activities. The activities and contests are designed to introduce participants to poultry and the poultry industry. Life skills are learned through preparation for the various contests. Participants are also made aware of careers in poultry and allied industries.

The conference brought together 152 4-H'ers from 26 states, offering them an opportunity to connect with others who are passionate about poultry. Participants engaged in various events designed to enhance their decision making, public speaking and poultry-related skills. The conference featured five competitive events: poultry judging, chicken barbecuing, turkey barbecuing, an egg chef challenge and the Avian Bowl—a game of poultry and egg trivia. Additionally a Poultry Careers workshop offered attendees insights into career and educational opportunities within the industry.

The team from Texas, coached by Jeremy Lee, finished as the top overall team. Trent Ellebracht from Texas was named as the top overall individual. Barbara Jenkins, vice president of education and student programs for USPOULTRY and executive director of the USPOULTRY Foundation, presented the awards.

Trent Ellebracht (left) and Barbara Jenkins (right). Courtesy of the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association

Through 4-H and the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference, the USPOULTRY Foundation reasserts its commitment to student outreach programs aimed at inspiring the next generation of leaders in poultry careers. As a long-time sponsor, the USPOULTRY Foundation is dedicated to supporting these talented young people and recognize that they represent the future of the poultry industry.

“Our mission is to inspire these young people to pursue careers in the poultry and egg industries, as they are the future leaders, scientists, decision-makers and more. Through 4-H and the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference, the USPOULTRY Foundation reaffirms its ongoing commitment to student outreach programs that encourage the next generation of poultry professionals. As a long-time sponsor of both 4-H and the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference, the USPOULTRY Foundation remains dedicated to supporting these talented individuals,” said Jenkins.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association