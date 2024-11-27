The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded a $7,000 student recruiting grant to Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Mo. Through its bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in agribusiness, HLGU equips students with a foundation in business principles and industry-specific knowledge, preparing them for careers in the poultry industry and other related fields.

The agribusiness program features a small demonstration farm on campus, which currently houses 42 chickens as the foundation of an egg production operation. This fall, the program will expand to include egg incubation and the beginning stages of raising meat chickens. This hands-on experience is complemented by a required agribusiness internship, allowing students to apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Additionally, poultry-related content is integrated into the Introduction to Agriculture course, providing students with a well-rounded foundation in agricultural practices.

The funds granted to HLGU will support targeted recruitment efforts aimed at regional high schools and FFA groups, helping to inspire young people and raise awareness about the benefits of poultry production and agribusiness. These funds will be used to create promotional videos for digital marketing campaigns as well as to design and produce flyers and giveaway items that will be distributed at regional recruitment events.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association