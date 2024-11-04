The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safer and Inspection Service will host two virtual public meetings to provide an opportunity for a small group of varied stakeholders to present their views and engage in discussion regarding the Salmonella Framework for Raw Poultry Products proposed rule and determination.

Planned for Dec. 3, 2024, and Dec. 5, 2024, from 1-4 p.m. EST, each session will provide time for stakeholders to ask questions.

Details on the proposed topics and instructions on how to register will be announced soon in a Federal Register notice and in future issues of the Constituent Update.

As a reminder, FSIS extended the comment period for the Salmonella Framework for Raw Poultry Products proposed rule and determination until Jan. 17, 2025. Written comments may be submitted online via the federal eRulemaking portal, available at www.regulations.gov; by mail sent to Docket Clerk, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food Safety and Inspection Service, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Mailstop 3758, Washington, DC 20250-3700, or by hand or courier delivery to 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Jamie L. Whitten Building, Room 350-E, Washington, DC 20250-3700. All items submitted must include the agency name and docket number FSIS-2023-0028.

Source: USDA FSIS