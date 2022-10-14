The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) released a new proposed regulatory framework to control Salmonella contamination in poultry products and to reduce foodborne illnesses attributed to these products.

The proposed framework consists of three key components that support a comprehensive approach to controlling Salmonella in poultry.

Requiring that incoming flocks be tested for Salmonella before entering an establishment;

Enhancing establishment process control monitoring and FSIS verification; and

Implementing an enforceable final product standard.

The proposed framework also addresses cross-cutting issues of testing for Salmonella, the impact on small establishments, and data sharing.

The framework is still open to review, and FSIS is asking for input on all aspects of the proposed framework. An online copy of the proposed framework is available at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/inspection/inspection-programs/inspection-poultry-products/reducing-salmonella-poultry/proposed.

FSIS is also gathering scientific evidence that is relevant to the approaches presented in the proposed framework.

The National Chicken Council disagrees with the way that FSIS is approaching this issue, though, and calls for more sufficient data before approaching a proposed framework.

“We support the need to develop science-based approaches that will impact public health, but this is being done backwards,” said Ashley Peterson, Ph.D., National Chicken Council senior vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs. “The agency is formulating regulatory policies and drawing conclusions before gathering data, much less analyzing it. This isn’t science - it’s speculation."

“We continue to be disappointed that the agency has failed to use science and research to drive its regulatory policies," Peterson said.

NCC also commented that the CDC and FSIS's own data indicate a decline in Salmonella in chicken products.

“While Salmonella prevalence continues to decline, there is still the possibility of illness if a raw product is improperly handled or cooked," Peterson said. "Increased consumer education about proper handling and cooking of raw meat must be part of any framework moving forward."

Peterson assured consumers that the NCC is committed to providing safe chicken products for their customers.

“Americans eat about 150 million servings of chicken every day and can feel confident in the safety of the supply," Peterson said.

The National Turkey Federation also responded to FSIS's proposed framework, but NTF is more aligned with FSIS than NCC.

“The Salmonella Framework released today is a starting point and should be the topic of robust debate and discussion among stakeholders,” NTF said in their statement on the release of FSIS’s proposed regulatory framework. “NTF looks forward to continued dialogue with FSIS and working to identify effective, practical solutions to support public health.”

Those in the industry are invited to participate in the public meeting on Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET via Zoom. Attendees must pre-register to attend the meeting. To view the agenda and to register to attend, please visit the Meetings and Events page on the FSIS website.

Written comments should be submitted at https://www.regulations.gov. Interested persons will have 30 days to comment after the meeting notice is published in the Federal Register. To view the Federal Register meeting notice and information on how to comment or submit information, visit the FSIS website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/policy/federal-register-rulemaking/federal-register-notices/proposed-framework-controlling. To learn more about the USDA, visit www.usda.gov.

Sources: USDA's FSIS, National Chicken Council, National Turkey Federation