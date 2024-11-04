Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation will maintain its certification as a sustainable fishery under the Marine Stewardship Council’s rigorous standards.

"On behalf of the Alaska salmon fishery client group, particularly in southeast Alaska, I am pleased to share that our fishery will continue its long-standing MSC sustainability certification,” said AFDF CEO Kristy Clement. “Alaska's commitment to sustainable salmon management, grounded in science-based practices as required by the Alaska constitution, has been reaffirmed by today’s decision from the Independent Adjudicator.”

During the past six months, AFDF has actively participated in the objection process, providing essential context and data for the fishery under evaluation. Clement expressed appreciation to the Conformity Assessment Body and the Alaska Department of Fish & Game for their scientific contributions and transparent evaluation.

Two objections were filed against the recertification on April 16, 2024. The first was resolved through a collaborative action plan, while the second has now concluded with independent adjudication, resulting in a decision to uphold the sustainability certification of Alaska salmon. For more information on the MSC certification and objection process, please visit the MSC website.

Source: Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute