Lineage Inc., a global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, celebrated the grand opening of its new, fully automated cold storage warehouse in Hazle Township, Pa.

The next-generation cold storage facility features advanced technology and a strategic location to help deliver added value for Lineage’s customers and a stronger supply chain for consumers.

With approximately 60 million people – or about 18% of the US population — to feed in a roughly 250-mile radius of the facility, Lineage’s Hazleton warehouse is strategically positioned to deliver added value for its customers and their consumers. It also complements Lineage’s existing cold storage network in Pennsylvania.

Lineage’s Hazleton facility spans approximately 386,000 square feet and includes approximately 85,000 pallet positions for handling and storing temperature-controlled food products.

The building is equipped with cutting-edge technology and automation, including cranes and rail-guided vehicles used to store, move and retrieve products within the warehouse. Additionally, inbound lanes feature Lineage’s proprietary computer vision technology that automates the receiving process for greater speed and accuracy. The Hazleton facility also offers automated layer picking, which enables additional operational efficiencies for customers with large SKU offerings.

Hazleton is the newest addition to Lineage’s automated facility portfolio of more than 80 fully and semi-automated buildings backed by proprietary software and in-house automation teams.

“Finding solutions to problems in the food supply chain by using innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Lineage,” said Sudarsan Thattai, Lineage's chief information officer and chief transformation officer. “To us, innovation is not just a buzzword but a driving force behind our efforts to create a better and stronger supply chain. The new fully automated Hazleton facility marks another significant addition to our automated network, furthering our purpose of delivering food safely and reliably to millions of families around the globe."

To celebrate the next-generation facility, leaders from Lineage, Greater Hazleton CAN DO, and Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility on Oct. 29, 2024, alongside many Lineage team members. Lineage’s expansion into Hazleton also presents employment opportunities for the community with roles that offer a dynamic opportunity to expand technical proficiencies in a challenging environment with physical demands.

Source: Lineage Logistics