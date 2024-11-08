Lineage Inc., the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, acquired the assets of ColdPoint Logistics, a provider of cold storage warehousing and transportation solutions, on Nov. 1, 2024.

Located in Kansas City, Kan., and previously owned by NorthPoint Development, ColdPoint provides storage, handling and transportation services for both domestic and foreign markets.

“The acquisition of ColdPoint expands Lineage's existing presence in the strategic Kansas City area and enhances our ability to provide an efficient solution for customers along the protein corridor, with direct access to major U.S. ports via onsite rail,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, president and CEO of Lineage.

“The ColdPoint team is excited about joining with Lineage. The combination of our companies creates an incredible opportunity for our team to grow within a larger organization and provides our customers with access to Lineage’s vast network,” said ColdPoint’s CEO, Aaron Burks. “ColdPoint’s unique intermodal heavyweight model for export to the Pacific Rim through the ports of LA/Long Beach will also be a valuable addition to Lineage’s network and customers.”

ColdPoint’s facility is 621,000 square feet and contains 62,000 pallet positions, as well as seven blast cells and a standalone boxing room. It is Lineage’s largest deal since going public in July 2024.

Source: Lineage Inc.