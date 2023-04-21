Lineage Logistics, a temperature-controlled industrial REIT and integrated solutions provider, has been recognized by the Port of Seattle with a Sustainable Century Award for its environmental leadership and partnership in helping the Port achieve its environmental stewardship, sustainability and equity goals.

Lineage, a longtime business partner of the Port and recipient of the 2022 Maritime Sustainable Century Award for Environmental Performance, operates the seven-building Seattle Garfield facility on Pier 91 in Seattle, Wash. Over the past year, site leaders have implemented significant sustainability initiatives across facilities resulting in a direct, measurable environmental benefit.

“As the world’s leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, Lineage has been at the forefront of providing solutions to execute sustainability initiatives throughout the supply chain,” said Chris Thurston, director of energy & sustainability at Lineage Logistics. “We work to strategically integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives into how we do business and live out our values by stewarding the environment, participating in responsible corporate citizenship, and driving innovation in our industry. We are proud to celebrate our long-standing partnership with the Port of Seattle and look forward to collaborating in the years to come to create a more sustainable future.”

The Port of Seattle recognized Lineage for investments in energy savings. These efforts include:

Implementing LED lighting, new control technology and motion sensors throughout buildings 391 and 392 to reduce the percentage of light output when not occupied.

Installation of three high-speed, roll-up doors in the freezer area of building 390 to minimize how long doors stay open when forklifts are moving between the docks and freezer, to drive energy efficiency.

Replacing rail doors in buildings 390 and 391 with heavily insulated doors. The new rail dock doors help conserve energy by reducing heat transfer from the freezer.

Installation of variable frequency drives that allow the existing electric compressors to operate more efficiently.

Installation of two new evaporators with energy-efficient technology and variable frequency drives that control the fan motor speed.

Installation of four new electric HVAC units to replace natural gas units.

Working with Geosyntec on its Storm Water Prevention Plan to help drive efficiencies and reduce environmental impact.

Lineage aims to transform the world’s food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. In 2022, Lineage signed the Climate Pledge, committing to achieve net zero carbon emissions across global operations by 2040. The company is driving efficiencies in reducing energy use as well as investing in renewable energy technologies, including solar generating capacity. Lineage currently ranks as the fifth-largest corporate user of installed, on-site solar capacity, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Additionally, Lineage plans to release its first-ever sustainability report in 2023, which will outline many of the steps the company is taking to build a more efficient and sustainable cold chain.

