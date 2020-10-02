Getting amazing products to Wayne Farms customers takes a complex carrier and logistics network spanning storage, transportation and inventory management. Each year, Wayne Farms recognizes the contributions of those carriers and other companies crucial to delivering on the company promise during the annual Carrier Awards banquet.

Although the company’s annual Carrier Conference is traditionally held at Lake Lanier Islands Resort and Conference center, COVID-19 concerns prompted planners to cancel this year’s in-person event and host a virtual conference instead. Regardless, the 2020 conference saw a new lineup of companies garnering recognition, with separate awards recognizing superiorlogistics and transportation services going to four companies and three individuals. The company also recognized 10 “Top On-Time” carriers for outstanding on-time delivery performance, hitting the company goal of 97 percent OTD for the year. “Last year was a year of change,” said Craig Watkins, Wayne Farms Director of Logistics, noting the introduction of new products, new customers and an upgrade of navigation technology featuring GPS integration and real-time, end-to-end product tracking and management.

Seamless inventory tracking, management and delivery are the core requirements of logistics partners, noted Watkins. “Our customer’s business only works if we’re on time, every time. “Load handling, food and transportation safety, on-time delivery and load acceptance—every element is critical. We needed partners who could embrace new technology and not only hit key performance indicators but be flexible and respond to changing requirements—extra loads, last-minute orders—whatever the customer needs to happen we have to make it happen. These awards recognize the companies and the people who said “yes” when we needed a solution.”

Carrier Awards

Brannon Golden Trucking – 2020 Carrier of the Year

Penske Logistics – 2020 Outstanding Service Award

Individual Appreciation

Sarah Hernandez – TMC | A Division of C.H. Robinson

Source: Wayne Farms