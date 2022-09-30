Perdue AgriBusiness, an independent operating company of Perdue Farms Inc. and ranked among the largest grain companies in the U.S., is the recipient of the port's 2022 Shipper of the Year award.

This annual award is presented by the port at the Virginia Maritime Association International Trade Symposium and recognizes an exceptional shipper that works with the port to make it better for all users. The award was presented today to Gary Cordier, senior vice president of Grain and Oilseed for Perdue AgriBusiness, by Thomas D. Capozzi, chief sales and marketing officer for Virginia International Terminals LLC., the port's private operating company. Governor Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard "Shep" Miller III were present for the presentation of the award.

"For decades, the Perdue family of companies, including Perdue Farms and Perdue AgriBusiness, have exported large volumes of poultry, soybeans, and related products over The Port of Virginia," Capozzi said. "Not only is Perdue an import customer for the port, it is also a significant corporate citizen in Hampton Roads. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Perdue and helping the company continue to leverage the U.S. East Coast's premiere global gateway."

Perdue is growing its exports through the port, and on an annual basis moves more than 72 million bushels of soybeans and soymeal in containers through the operation. The company is expanding its overall capacity in Hampton Roads to increase local grain origination and improve processing capabilities, as well as enhance logistical efficiencies across its supply chain to continue meeting customer demand.

"As a proud employer in the State of Virginia, we are honored to receive this award, which highlights the dedication and expertise of our exceptional associates working in our operations, and strong business partners such as The Virginia Port Authority," said Gary Cordier, Perdue AgriBusiness. "Part of our goal is to bring as many markets to the region's farmers as possible, and shipping via container is a perfect complement to our legacy business of bulk grain shipment via vessel, which our partnership with The Port of Virginia has helped us expand. As we continue to meet the record demand for feed and food goods, our partnership with the Port allows us to move more goods with increased speed and efficiency. We look forward to many more years of success and growth at our Virginia operations."

Source: Perdue AgriBusiness



