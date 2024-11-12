The Global Seafood Alliance is announcing the official release of the Seafood Processing Standard version 6.0.

Key features of the standard include a restructured modular framework built around core food safety requirements covering both farm-raised and wild-caught seafood, ten separate modules to accommodate the specific production processes and products at individual facilities and enhanced data capture, reporting and assessment technologies.

This new framework was designed specifically to improve audit efficiencies, provide elevated assurances for farm-raised and wild-caught seafood to consumers and create a more customized, comprehensive certification option for seafood processors globally.

The SPS framework is the SPS 6.0 core, designed to meet Global Food Safety Initiative requirements.

The ten modules:

Animal Welfare – For facilities involved with and/or responsible for live animals and slaughter

Effluent Discharge – For nonremote wild processors discharging to natural water sources

Enhanced Social – Unannounced, requires specialized social and technical audit team, designed to meet Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative requirements

Finished Product Testing – Requires product testing for medium- to high-risk facilities

Low Acid Canned Foods – For thermal processing and low-acid canned products

Outsourcing – For facilities enlisting outsourced activities

Product Identity – For facilities making claims related to Best Aquaculture Practices or Best Seafood Practices certification

Ready to Eat – For facilities producing RTE products

Remote Wild-Caught Environmental – For wild processors located in remote environments

Social Responsibility – Required for facilities not electing the Enhanced Social module

GSA will conduct a webinar Dec. 5, 2024, introducing key features of SPS 6.0 and its new audit and reporting processes, including a live Q&A session. A recording of the webinar will be sent to all registrants.

GSA will begin accepting all applications to SPS 6.0 in mid 2025 and fully replace Issue 5.1 beginning Nov. 5, 2025. Pilots are underway.

Source: Global Seafood Alliance