The Good Meat Project, a national nonprofit, is on a mission to catalyze marketplace innovation, connection and education across the meat supply chain in order to increase the economic viability and ecological impact of livestock farmers who invest in healthy land, animals and people. GMP has recently launched a national geolocating directory of farms and ranches, butcher shops, restaurants and retailers, designed to help consumers find, buy and cook meat that is aligned with their Good Meat values. The Good Meat Finder is made possible with support from the ASPCA Fund to End Factory Farming.

The Good Meat Finder is built for businesses that source, produce and sell meat that is aligned with Good Meat Project’s Good Meat values. This unique approach, consumer education and choice is part of GMP’s work to further a meat industry built on transparency and trust, giving consumers agency and confidence in their buying choices.

“Empowering producers one connection at a time, with a tool like the Good Meat Finder means we're bridging the gap between values-driven consumers and responsible producers, making it easier for people to find and support meat that's raised with care for animals, land, and people," said Michele Thorne, Good Meat Project executive director. “The Good Meat Finder has it all and is THE gateway to a community that cares about how their meat is raised, and connects with consumers who share our values.”

The Good Meat Finder addresses these challenges by providing a comprehensive directory featuring:

Geographical location (city, state, zip code, or geolocated)

Business type (butcher shops, restaurants, farms/ranches, retail outlets)

Product type (beef, lamb, chicken, etc.)

Certifications (Animal Welfare Approved, Certified Humane, etc.)

Production practices (100% grass fed, pasture-raised, regenerative, etc.)

Business models (BIPOC-operated, women-operated, employee-owned, etc.)

Purchasing options (CSA, farmers market, bulk animal shares, etc.)

As consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability, transparency and animal welfare in their food choices, demand for sustainably sourced meat is on the rise, with:

75% considering sustainability when making food purchasing decisions, according to Nielsen Global Sustainability Survey, 2020

61% struggling to identify sustainable meat options, according to Label Insight, 2020

Label Insight, 2020 55% overwhelmed by conflicting information on sustainable meat labels, according to National Grocers Association, 2020

National Grocers Association, 2020 70% desiring more transparency about meat production practices, according to Transparency Market Research, 2020

The Good Meat Finder offers a unique opportunity to connect with values-driven consumers, differentiate in the market and drive positive change. Key benefits of listing a business include:

Increased visibility for businesses that want to reach values-driven customers

A listing on GMP’s regularly-updated digital platform for optimal user experience

Enhanced online presence

Access to GMP’s educational resources and networking opportunities

Connecting to GMP’s Good Meat community, promoting transparency and trust

Source: Good Meat Project