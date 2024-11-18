In preparation for Thanksgiving, The Kroger Co. surveyed customers to see how they plan to shop and what they plan to eat during the holidays this year.

"Thanksgiving is such a special time of year and we take pride in knowing exactly what is important to our customers during this holiday season," said Tom Duncan, vice president head of marketing at Kroger. "No matter how they choose to celebrate, we're happy to provide our customers with value on the items they need, want and love this Thanksgiving."

According to 84.51º, Kroger's retail and data science, insights and media arm, nearly 90% of surveyed Kroger households plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year – and insights show customers' tastes are trending toward traditional Thanksgiving offerings. Survey results revealed the below data from customers:

The top five must-haves for any Thanksgiving meal include turkey (83%), stuffing (55%), mashed potatoes (49%), pumpkin pie (30%) and gravy (30%).

Turkey reigns supreme on Thanksgiving tables, with 78% of respondents sharing it is their protein of preference. Ham ranked second, with 15% of respondents saying it is their go-to protein for the holiday, and the remaining 7% of those surveyed say chicken, roast beef, brisket or tofu are preferred in their homes.

Leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, customers purchase select products significantly more in November than the rest of the year on average, turkey sales increasing over 1,000%.

While looking to indulge in their seasonal favorites – with 43% surveyed saying they plan to splurge on Thanksgiving shopping – customers still aim to save on holiday meals. Customers are more likely to consider private-label products to save money, and 71% say they look for sales, deals and coupons before venturing on their Thanksgiving shopping trip.

Source: The Kroger Co.