More than half of consumers eat pork weekly, and price continues to be the top attribute consumers consider when making pork purchasing decisions at retail, online or in a foodservice environment, according to Midan’s newly released “Pork Attributes Report.”

The U.S. pork market, estimated at $876 million in 2022, is set to reach $1.3 billion by 2027, according to ReportLinker.com, “Pork Meat Market Research Report by Product, Packaging, Application, Region,” 2023. For companies looking to capitalize on this estimated growth, understanding consumer buying habits is key.

“We know consumers are struggling to make sense of all the marketing attributes and claims they encounter on menus and at the supermarket when purchasing pork,” said Michael Uetz, co-founder and principal at Midan, a strategic marketing, research and creative agency that partners exclusively with meat and agricultural-focused companies. “With the data we’ve collected, processors and retailers will have greater insights into the complex behaviors that drive the buying habits of these consumers.”

Among the top findings:

Consumers are unfamiliar with certain labeling terms, but many shoppers showed a strong interest in learning more.

A majority of consumers say they are more likely to purchase pork if the product is labeled with claims such as “all natural” or “pasture raised.”

60% of consumers say they can’t imagine giving up the taste of fresh pork.

The survey, which was conducted in fall 2022, asked a nationally representative sample of U.S. consumers about their buying preferences around pork. Questions focused on shopping and eating habits, attitudinal statements and understanding of on-package labeling claims. Claims tested included heritage breeds, sustainability claims and additional attributes like meat color and animal welfare terms.

For those interested in learning more, a free one-page summary of the Pork Attributes research can be downloaded here. The full package, which includes a technical research slide deck, written insights report and customized one-hour presentation by a member of the Midan customer insights team, is available for purchase at the same link.

Source: Midan