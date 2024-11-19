This holiday season, Aldi is popping up in its hometown of Chicago with the Aldi Charcuterie Chalet sampling experience for shoppers.

Inside the Charcuterie Chalet, ski-lodge vibes will be met with wall-to-wall charcuterie, featuring a curated selection of food offerings attendees can recreate at home.







Courtesy of Aldi

"No matter if shoppers are charcuterie connoisseurs or just looking for budget-friendly ways to impress guests, our holiday food assortment of over 300 items will make hosts the talk of any holiday party (in a good way)," said Kim Brazington, Aldi certified cheese expert. "We understand the stress associated with holiday hosting – and that includes the expenses. That's why the Charcuterie Chalet was born: to show customers that they don't need to overspend to throw a great party – or finally win over the in-laws."











Chalet Board. Courtesy of Aldi

Open to the public Dec. 4-5, 2024, the chalet will feature a variety of boards:

The Aldi $50 Board: A gourmet charcuterie board featuring products like Appleton Farms Dry-Cured Ham Prosciutto and Emporium Selection Double Gloucester Cheese.

Chalet Board: This edible chalet features walls made from Emporium Selection Smoked Gouda and shingled with Specially Selected Hard Salami Rustico. Specially Selected Candied Pecans and Stuffed Queen Olives add decorative flair to the exterior with trees planted from Specially Selected Tête de Moine Rosettes.

Holiday Sweater Board: Featuring a spread of meats and cheeses, including the Appleton Farms Sliced Italian Dry Salami, and layered with Specially Selected Seeded Crackers plus festive pops of dried cranberries.

Windy City Board: This board of the Chicago skyline features an assortment of meats, cheeses and fruits.

Charcuterie Drink Toppers: Mini boards of varieties including Specially Selected Salami Charcuterie Trio, Specially Selected Puff Pastry Triangles and Emporium Selection Goat's Milk Brie.











Holiday Sweater Board. Courtesy of Aldi

Chalet attendees can capture the experience via an interactive photobooth and walk away with a personalized engraved gift.

The Aldi Charcuterie Chalet will open doors at Loft on Lake, 1366 W. Lake Street in Chicago, with multiple time slots each day from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Central. Space is limited, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Source: Aldi