Bacon brand Wright Brand is serving as the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Wright Brand 250 on May 18, 2024, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Throughout the fan zone and concourse, Wright Brand is rolling out the Bacon Pit Crew, a one-of-a-kind pit crew designed to give race attendees the fuel stop they need to tackle race day. The Bacon Pit Crew will be giving race attendees the NASCAR pit stop experience, just with thick-cut bacon instead of tires and fuel. Tickets to the race, as well as more details on the events, are available at https://www.northwilkesborospeedway.com/.

Source: Wright Brand