Veroni, maker of Italian cured meats and specialty products, introduces its newest product to their Enjoy AperiTime line: the brand-new Party Tray. Perfectly suited to further enrich the authentic Italian Aperitivo experience and ideal for at-home enjoyment or to be shared during small, socially distanced gatherings, the Party Trays offer an accessible premade selection of four Italian-style charcuterie boards, ready to open and enjoy.

Veroni’s Party Tray, crafted to share with 2-3 others, offers 100% made-in-Italy cold cuts in four pairing variations: the first features classic imported Italian prosciutto and salami combined with Provolone cheese, olives, and 100% Italian-made breadsticks, the second includes Italian prosciutto and salami, Provolone cheese, almonds, and dried cantaloupe, and the final two options feature coppa and salami in both mild and spicy versions, combined with Provolone cheese, almonds, dried pear, breadsticks, and dried ginger.

“We are all looking for small ways to celebrate, and we want to bring the experience of the classic Italian Aperitivo to life for Americans,” comments marketing manager Emanuela Bigi. “Pairing your favorite cocktail or glass of wine with a Veroni Party Tray, or “tagliere” (charcuterie plate in Italian), is the best way to enjoy the ritual of Aperitivo as we do in Italy.”

The historic Italian salumi producer has been importing 100% Italian-made charcuterie and specialty products to the United States since 2016. Following the Naples-style pizza, the Party Trays are the second product to expand the Enjoy AperiTime line, capturing the traditional Aperitivo ritual of Italy and bringing it into the homes of American consumers.

“An extensive and detailed study supports the creation of the Party Trays in order to offer the best pairings based upon ingredients and nutritional properties”, adds Bigi. “Our goal was to combine classic Italian charcuterie options, typical of Aperitivo, with products in-line with American consumers and their preferences, such as dried fruits. The result is an innovative mix where our Italian cold cuts are paired with a perfect balance of enhancing flavor components”.

The launch of the Enjoy AperiTime line, including the new Party Trays, highlights Veroni's commitment to offering products that allow variety of choice and combine Italian tradition with US consumer trends. As a company, Veroni continues to improve its research and development to be able to offer innovative formats and new technologies, allowing consumers to enjoy the highest quality of flavor in their specialty Italian products.

Source: Veroni