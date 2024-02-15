The Hormel Gatherings brand is introducing another seasonal addition to its lineup of party trays: the spring - themed Honey Ham & Turkey Tray.

"Our party trays are perfect for any casual event," said Kat Osborne, associate manager of the Hormel Gatherings brand. "New seasons are so often associated with specific flavor profiles, and this Honey Ham & Turkey Tray is a great option for any spring shindig, bringing the sweetness of spring to the table just in time for the upcoming holidays."

Starting in March 2024, the spring-themed Honey Ham & Turkey Tray from the Hormel Gatherings brand will be available at select retailers nationwide while supplies last.

Visit here for more information about the Hormel Gatherings brand.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.