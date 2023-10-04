For a limited time only, the makers of the Hormel Gatherings brand are offering the Hormel Gatherings Trailhead Party Tray, available now in select retailers nationwide.

The Hormel Gatherings Trailhead Party Tray is all about protein — a 28-ounce tray containing slices of Hormel pepperoni and Hormel hard salami along with two rows of round, crispy crackers.

"This is the best time of year for getting together with friends and family, and no party is complete without delicious snacks," said James Begley, brand manager for the Hormel Gatherings brand. "That's why we are thrilled to introduce the newest variety of our popular party trays, which are a staple in the snack preparation of seasonal get-togethers all across the country. Whether you're on the go with friends, or simply enjoying the presence of company at home, the [Hormel Gatherings] brand is always here to provide delicious snacks for you and your guests."

Available for purchase until December of this year, the Trailhead Party Tray is shelf stable and does not require refrigeration until after opening. Hormel Gatherings offers several varieties and sizes of party trays.

For more information on all Hormel Gatherings party trays, including product information and where to buy, visit here.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.