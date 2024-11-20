The American Meat Science Association and the Meat Institute are announcing a partnership to manage the Meat Buyer’s Guide, with editions to publish in 2024 and 2025.

This agreement will ensure the continuity and future development of a vital industry resource. The phased upgrade of the Meat Buyer’s Guide is set to begin with an initial print run in December 2024, followed by a comprehensive update and rerelease scheduled for 2025.

The MBG, first published in 1961, summarizes the USDA’s Institutional Meat Purchase Specifications with supplementary photos, product descriptions and information vital for industry communication. Widely used across the U.S. and internationally, the Meat Buyer’s Guide serves federal, state, and local government agencies, foodservice providers, processors, exporters, universities and industry associations.

“We are thrilled to integrate the Meat Buyer’s Guide into AMSA’s growing product offerings,” said AMSA CEO Collette Kaster. “This partnership allows us to continue providing technical resources to the industry while ensuring the guide remains a cornerstone of meat product communication and procurement.”

“The Meat Institute has long recognized the importance of the Buyer’s Guide to the industry,” said Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute. “We are glad to partner with AMSA and benefit from their expertise as we renew and preserve this resource for our members, students and customers.”

The initial print run of Edition 9 will be available in December 2024. In 2025, a fully updated version will be available that will fully align with IMPS and URMIS and new photos, plus updated technical information. AMSA and the Meat Institute anticipate Edition 10 will be available in Q4, 2025. AMSA will maintain inventory, with fulfillment made through designated partners or in-house solutions.

Source: Meat Institute