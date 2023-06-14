The Flexible Packaging Association, an advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, is announcing that the 2023–2024 Flexible Packaging Buyer’s Guide is now available.

The Buyer’s Guide provides a detailed listing of FPA members’ manufacturing and material supplying capabilities and is a valuable tool and resource to assist users in finding the best flexible packaging solution for their packaging needs.

This reference resource provides specific information regarding the product lines and end uses (retail, institutional, medical and pharmaceutical, and industrial applications); value-added services; printing and converting processes; and suppliers of flexible packaging machinery, equipment, supplies, services, adhesives, inks, coatings, resins, substrates, film sealing, and zippers. It also includes contact information and a brief narrative description of each member company. FPA distributes the Buyer’s Guide at industry trade shows and conferences.

The Buyer’s Guide is publicly available on the FPA website, www.flexpack.org. FPA members and nonmembers may browse through an online searchable database of the Buyer’s Guide or download a PDF version.

To be included in the Buyer’s Guide, a company must be a member of the FPA. For more information on the FPA, membership information, or to download a copy of the Flexible Packaging Buyer’s Guide, visit www.flexpack.org.

Source: Flexible Packaging Association