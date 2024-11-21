The National Turkey Federation and U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, marked the first shipment of US-grown turkey products from Virginia to India, marking a historic milestone in international trade, expanding the reach of US turkey products in global markets, and opening new doors for US turkey producers.

This shipment comes as a result of a recent trade agreement and tariff reduction, facilitated by a collaborative effort between the Republic of India and the US government, including through strong efforts driven by the senator. Last year, ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, Sen. Warner was joined by a number of his colleagues in urging Ambassador Tai to increase market access for US turkey and poultry products. These products previously faced significant barriers to the Indian market due to prohibitively high tariff rates.

“Our US turkey producers have long been committed to providing safe, nutritious, and versatile protein options worldwide, and we’re excited to see Indian consumers experience the exceptional quality of American turkey. This first shipment is a testament to the strength of US-India trade relations and a reflection of our shared commitment to expanding food diversity and quality,” said Leslee Oden, CEO of the National Turkey Federation.

“This shipment is a tremendous opportunity for Virginia’s poultry producers and a huge step forward for U.S.-India trade,” Warner said. “As co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, I look forward to the ongoing cooperation between our two nations and to seeing a wealth of new opportunities open up for Virginia’s poultry producers.”

John King, president of Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative, said, “Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative is excited to be part of this new market opportunity. We thank Senator Warner and the many dedicated individuals who have worked tirelessly to make this a reality. Their efforts will directly benefit our nearly 200 independent grower owners.”

Hobey Bauhan, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation, said, “Virginia turkey farmers are pleased to offer high quality, lean protein for export to India, and we are grateful for those who facilitated this opportunity.”

Under the trade agreement announced in September 2023, the Republic of India eliminated and reduced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. turkey products, paving the way for increased access to the nation’s rapidly growing protein market. This development creates new opportunities for U.S. producers and exporters, including those in Virginia, while providing Indian consumers with more affordable, high-quality American turkey. The first shipment, containing turkeys raised by the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative, was recently shipped from the Port of Virginia. The shipment comes ahead of the holiday season, as India seeks whole birds in restaurants and hotels. In 2021, Virginia was the sixth largest turkey source in America after producing 14.5 million birds. Turkey production plays a key role in the Commonwealth’s poultry industry, which provides a direct economic impact of $5.8 billion and contributes $13.6 billion in economic activity in Virginia.

Source: National Turkey Federation