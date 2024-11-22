Wayne-Sanderson Farms has completed a $25 million renovation and upgrade of its Mocksville Feed Mill facility. This facility, which was acquired in 2022 from J.P. Milling, now has the capacity to produce 4,500 tons of feed each week to serve more than 140 family farms in the area that serves Wayne-Sanderson Farms' processing facility in Dobson, N.C.

“Our farm partners depend on a steady supply of quality nutrition and the renovations were imperative to continue to support their needs and satisfy demand for our products,” said Matthew Wooten, Wayne-Sanderson Farms Dobson complex manager. “The J.P. Green mill that stood in this location was a part of the Mocksville landscape dating back many years, and we are excited to continue the production of feed from this historic location. We have made a lot of changes and we are proud to embrace innovation and utilize cutting-edge technology to enhance the quality of our feed production.”

As part of the renovations, Wayne-Sanderson Farms designers worked with local officials to rezone the facility, building more on-site storage to reduce the number of daily grain deliveries used to make the feed and paving the entry and exit roads to reduce dust. Additionally, the company purchased and removed debris from the adjacent property, and has plans to remove the buildings to increase parking capacity and improve the overall appearance of the property.

The feed mill is equipped to mix a variety of feed formulations, using corn, soybean meal and various minerals and vitamins to produce multiple dietary preparations, ranging from baby chick feed to broiler, pullet and hen formulas. The facility will employ 22 manufacturing and administrative staff members from the local area.

“We are still in the process of hiring new employees, and I encourage interested Davie County and Mocksville residents to join our amazing company in these roles,” said Wooten.

