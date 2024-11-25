Food traceability and regulatory compliance network ReposiTrak is leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, welcoming 50 new seafood suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network. These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required key data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

Among the 50 new seafood suppliers are companies with rich histories. One, founded in 1899, has become a North American leader in value-added frozen seafood with brands spanning retail and foodservice markets and a commitment to culinary trends and sustainability. Another, founded in 1981, is a proud American seafood processor known for freezing fish at peak freshness and tailoring products for regional and merchandising needs, supported by a facility sourcing locally and globally. The third, based in New Zealand, is the world’s largest producer of King salmon, with over three decades of expertise. They offer premium foodservice and retail brands while prioritizing environmental stewardship and community engagement.

“As supply chain transparency becomes increasingly critical, ReposiTrak’s traceability solution empowers suppliers to meet both FDA and retailer requirements seamlessly,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “By joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, seafood suppliers can now efficiently share Key Data Elements for any Critical Tracking Event - all without additional hardware or software.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

Source: ReposiTrak