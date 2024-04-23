ReposiTrak, the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory-management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is announcing the addition of 20 new meat, poultry and meat-alternative suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network. These new members will efficiently exchange intricate key data elements for each critical tracking event in their supply chains, meeting the requirements of three retail and wholesale customers with traceability recordkeeping requirements that stretch beyond the categories included on the FDA’s Food Traceability List, which are subject to the FSMA 204 food traceability law.

Among the new members are producers of cured and smoked meats, fresh and frozen poultry, fully cooked options, on-the-go meat snacks and plant-based meat alternatives. Each supplier will use RTN to efficiently share traceability data with their retail and wholesale customers who now require FSMA 204-level traceability for more food categories than are included on the FDA’s Food Traceability List.

“There are real legal implications for retailers and wholesalers whose traceability data is found to be incomplete or insufficient," said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. "Many retailers and wholesalers have made the decision to trace more foods than are covered by FSMA 204."

Source: ReposiTrak