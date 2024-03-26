ReposiTrak is announcing the addition of 11 seafood companies to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network. These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required key data elements for each critical tracking event in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

The new members include:

Three Illinois-based seafood suppliers: two of the country's largest and one with a heritage of more than 100 years.

A California-based seafood company known for packaged tuna.

A supplier specializing in ready-to-eat retail packaged seafood based in India.

A Missouri-based catfish supplier.

A supplier of Norwegian seafood.

An Oregon-based seafood company providing oysters, rockfish, shrimp and more.

Two Lousiana-based suppliers: one specializing in oysters and the other in blue crab.

A Washington-based surimi seafood processor.

"We’re proud to welcome 11 additional seafood suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network and look forward to helping them meet the requirements of the FDA’s FSMA 204 law and of their retail/wholesale customers,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “As the only operating traceability network, we can take in traceability data from these suppliers and share it with any number of their customers.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software, and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

Source: ReposiTrak