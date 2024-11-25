National Turkey Federation Chairman John Zimmerman presented the National Thanksgiving Turkeys named Peach and Blossom to President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Nov. 25, 2024, during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. Peach and Blossom received a formal pardon from the holiday table and will now reside at Farmamerica, Minnesota’s Center for Agricultural Interpretation, in Waseca, Minn. This year’s presentation marked the 77th year of this American tradition dating back to 1947.

“We appreciate President Biden for warmly welcoming the National Turkey Federation and my family, friends and colleagues from the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association to the White House earlier today,” said Zimmerman. "While this is a busy season for our industry, it’s an honor to share the story of the hardworking turkey farmers, like ours, and processors who provide food not only for the holidays but every day of the year. Their dedication feeds families across the globe, and we couldn’t be more thankful for their commitment to nourishing America and around the world."

The 2024 National Thanksgiving Turkeys were raised in Northfield, Minn., by NTF Chairman John Zimmerman. Zimmerman has been raising turkeys for over 20 years on his farm, where he and his family have raised approximately 4 to 5 million turkeys. In addition to turkey farming, the Zimmerman family also grows corn and soybeans to support their flocks. Zimmerman was joined in presenting the National Thanksgiving Turkeys by his son, Grant, who played an instrumental role in preparing Peach and Blossom for their debut at the White House. While in Washington, D.C., Peach and Blossom stayed at the historic Willard InterContinental. Following their visit to the White House, the turkeys will retire to Farmamerica, where they will serve as agricultural ambassadors for Minnesota.

Source: National Turkey Federation