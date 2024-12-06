Two Wisconsin brands, Bay View Brand and Badger Ham, are announcing their partnership to introduce a product to the pickled food market: Pickled Cubed Ham.

The cubed and pickled ham is crafted using Badger Ham's cuts of pork, cured and cubed, then pickled in Bay View's signature brine. The result is a tangy, tender bite of ham suitable for charcuterie boards or quick protein snacks, or adding a unique twist to salads and recipes.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Badger Ham to bring something completely new to our customers," said Drew Liebner, president and fourth generation of Bay View Packing Co. "This product celebrates our shared Wisconsin heritage and love for bold, quality flavors, while also giving consumers something convenient, versatile, and utterly delicious."

The cubed and pickled ham will debut Jan. 1, 2025, and will be available in select stores and online.

"Badger Ham has always been about delivering the best in quality and taste, and this partnership with Bay View is a natural fit," said Quinn Schwellinger, vice-president and fourth generation of Badger Ham. "Together, we're offering a new way to enjoy ham—one that's packed with flavor, ready to enjoy, and uniquely Wisconsin."

Source: Bay View Packing