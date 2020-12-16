Marquee Brands LLC and Mediacast Holdings announce today the initial launch of Martha Stewart Kitchen (MSK), a new retail brand of frozen and prepared food products from Martha Stewart, which are being brought to the market by the newly formed MSK Foods LLC. The initial, limited offering from the line is currently comprised of 24 appetizers, side dishes, and desserts, that are being offered at grocery outlets throughout the Northeast and Midwest.

Initial offerings include a variety of beloved classics like Tomato Tartlets; Uncured Bacon, Onion & Cheese Tart; Pigs in a Blanket; Four Cheese Macaroni and Cheese; Martha’s Mother’s Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese; Apple Crisp; Carrot Cake; Double Chocolate Brownie and Peach & Apple Hand Pies. The full line of product offerings, which are set to launch nationally in Spring 2021, include additional appetizers and desserts, as well as entrées, side dishes and seasonal vegetables. Spices, seasonings and rubs, as well as baking mixes and pantry ingredients are also being developed.

“We are thrilled to bring to the marketplace a unique mix of ready-to-bake goods, all developed with Martha’s signature taste and touch,” said Carolyn D'Angelo Marquee Brands Home Division President. “We look forward to continuing to present a variety of products that offer both ease and exceptional quality.”

“The initial response from retailers and consumers alike has been so strong as we begin to introduce the first offerings from Martha Stewart Kitchen,” said Ken Venturi, CEO of Mediacast Holdings. “We could not be more excited to partner with Ms. Stewart and Marquee Brands on this major launch in food retail.”

Marquee Brands LLC and Mediacast Holdings, in partnership with MMI Market Solutions Inc., is offering the range of Martha Stewart Kitchen food products available for immediate distribution. Grocery outlets that are currently offering the initial selection of Martha Stewart Kitchen products include: Hannaford (185 locations throughout New England); Jewel Osco (175 locations in Chicago); Meijer (60 locations in Chicago); Woodman’s (17 locations) and King’s Balducci’s (27 locations).

Source: Marquee Brands