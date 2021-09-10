Leading global brand owner and marketer Marquee Brands and MSK Foods, operating company for Martha Stewart Kitchen, announced the official launch today of MSK's high-quality frozen food selection in grocery stores nationwide—Martha Stewart's first-ever licensing agreement of this kind. Martha and her team of culinary experts curated the Martha Stewart Kitchen collection of signature recipes to offer consumers convenient meal solutions featuring superior ingredients and flavors.

The line currently includes more than 40 offerings, from frozen appetizers and desserts to entrées, side dishes, ready-to-heat grain blends, and seasonal vegetables. Beginning in Q4 and continuing through 2022, Martha Stewart Kitchen will introduce dozens of new premium products across multiple grocery aisles. Current offerings include a variety of beloved classics like Tomato Tartlets; Uncured Bacon, Onion & Cheese Tart; Pigs in a Blanket; Four Cheese Macaroni and Cheese; Martha’s Mother’s Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese; Sicilian-Style Beef Stew; Chicken Curry; Pork & Tomatillo Stew; Chicken & Mushroom Pot Pie; Apple Crisp; Carrot Cake; Double Chocolate Brownies and Peach & Apple Hand Pies.

“I am thrilled to introduce our exceptional collection of frozen foods to consumers around the country,” said Martha Stewart. “We are proud to offer some of my favorite recipes, including appetizers for entertaining and easy dinner solutions. This line was developed to bring better quality, better tasting recipes into the marketplace, all at a great value for family consumption.”

“The Martha Stewart Kitchen food platform is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, as there is no other brand that is more relevant to food and brings such quality, integrity and recognition into the grocery space.” says Ken Venturi, CEO at MSK Foods. “We are coupling Martha’s unprecedented recognition, media platforms and exposure with our capital and partners that represent some of the largest media companies in the world. Together, we have created a recipe to shake up the CPG space and the financial industry is already paying close attention to our exponential growth.”

Martha Stewart Kitchen is on track to be one of the largest and fastest-growing food launches in grocery history. The brand will be available in over 10,000 retail outlets by November 2021, with more than 17 major retailers including: Kroger, Publix, Albertstons/Safeway, Hannaford, Jewel Osco, Meijer, Woodman’s, King’s Balducci’s, and Winn Dixie, ShopRite, and Walmart. Please visit MarthaStewartKitchen.com for the store locator map.

Source: Marquee Brands