Oscar Mayer has opened Hotdogger applications and is inviting recent college graduates to apply for a one-year, full-time gig behind the wheel of the Wienermobile. Applications are open through Jan. 31, 2025.

The Hotdogger Program started in 1988 and was designed to hire and develop top talent, grow future leaders of the company and create innovators. Chosen applicants will represent the 38th class of Hotdoggers.

Each Hotdogger is entrusted with driving and maintaining the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels. Visiting an average of 40 cities and attending hundreds of events, Hotdoggers become the face of the Oscar Mayer brand. In addition to the travel, events and media appearances, Hotdoggers are branded content creators that develop custom content of their travels and “meat” and greets.

“As a former Hotdogger myself, I can confirm the relished position is one of the most unique experiences available to college graduates today,” said Molle Twing, senior brand manager, Experiential, for Oscar Mayer. “With more than half of Gen Z aspiring to be an ‘influencer,’ our Hotdogger program is a great first step for anyone interested in exploring a career in social media or brand marketing. With content creation and communications at the center of the job, it’s the only masterclass that takes place on a 27-foot-long hot dog—making for one truly life-changing experience you won’t get from a typical 9-5.”

The Hotdogger title is granted to 12 applicants.

Source: The Kraft Heinz Co.