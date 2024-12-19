JLS Automation will showcase an integrated patty packaging system at the 2025 IPPE at booth #C42151.

The complete system starts with a denester placing empty MAP trays on a pick belt for primary loading. The hygienic robotic Talon primary loading system then gently loads protein patties into the trays in a Ross tray sealer. Versatile by design, the Talon has multiple end-of-arm tooling options available for a variety of meat and poultry applications, including grippers, vacuum and other custom solutions. The Talon never gets tired and is made to get wet, making continuous operation and washdown easy.

Sealed trays then run through an inspection system prior to being loaded into cases by the hygienic, robotic Osprey TL case packer. This versatile secondary packaging system loads a variety of trays into cases with ease and accuracy, including MAP, sleeved, VSP or lidded trays. The Osprey features IP65 high payload delta robots (with the option of hygienic IP69K rated deltas) and dynamic case management for full package control and sanitation throughout.

“As we see the demand for integrated protein systems grow, we continue to look for and design solutions that meet the needs of the market,” said Mike Newcome, vice president of sales at JLS. “Our packaging systems help increase yield and improve food safety efforts, allowing protein producers to thrive while protecting consumers. We look forward to showcasing this system at IPPE and sharing the hygienic packaging equipment JLS has become known for.”

Source: JLS Automation