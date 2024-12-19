Following successful tests in Minneapolis in 2023 and Houston earlier in 2024, Taco Bell is introducing Crispy Chicken Nuggets and a lineup of dipping sauces for a limited time and while supplies last. The all-white meat chicken bites are marinated in zesty jalapeno buttermilk flavor and breaded with a blend of breadcrumbs and tortilla chips.

In its culinary journey to find a complementary sauce, Taco Bell tested over 100 sauces to curate not one, but three dip pairings – introducing the exclusive new Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, and brand new signature Bell Sauce and sweet and hot Jalapeno Honey Mustard Sauce.

"As the inventors of Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is fully aware that reinventing an American classic with a Taco Bell twist is a responsibility we don't take lightly. But in a world dominated by chicken cravings, it was time to show the world how Taco Bell does chicken nuggets – unexpected and undeniably bold," said Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. "The Crispy Chicken Nuggets deliver a crispier, more flavorful nugget experience, and combined with the Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, we hope it will test people's devotion to their favorite nuggets."

The dipping lineup:

Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce: Taco Bell's first-ever ranch partnership blends two flavors: Taco Bell Fire Sauce and Hidden Valley Ranch.

Bell Sauce: The all-new Bell Sauce offers a familiar, rich, creamy and tangy signature blend with subtle chili notes crafted with tomatoes, red chiles and garlic.

Jalapeno Honey Mustard: Rounding out the trio is the Jalapeno Honey Mustard, which fuses sweet and heat, featuring honey mustard with a kick of jalapeno.

"We're thrilled to partner with Taco Bell on the new Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, combining the bold flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch with Taco Bell's signature heat" said CC Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "Ranch and chicken nuggets are an iconic pairing, so it just made sense to create a ranch perfectly designed for Taco Bell's unique twist on nuggets."

After dipping and dunking in their sauce of choice, Taco Bell customers can mail in their used, empty dipping cups throughout the month of December to earn 80 bonus Taco Bell Rewards points. Thanks to Taco Bell's Sauce Container US Recycling Program partnership with TerraCycle, thousands of used sauce packets and single-use sauce containers have been collected and recycled to avoid landfills and incineration.

Source: Taco Bell Corp.