After earning a permanent spot on Taco Bell's menu last year, slow-roasted Cantina Chicken is turning up the heat with the all-new Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu. This spicy menu debuts nationwide on Feb. 27, 2025, and even sooner with exclusive early access starting Feb. 25 for Taco Bell Rewards Members.

Cantina Chicken found its way into one out of every four Taco Bell orders in 2024, as shared in Yum Brand's Q2 2024 earnings call. For 2025, Taco Bell launches its Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu for limited time, including the all-new Caliente Sauce featuring red jalapenos.

"It's been nearly a year since we launched the beloved Cantina Chicken Menu, and we knew it was time to turn up the heat," said Taco Bell Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews. "We experimented with different peppers, spice blends, and heat levels to craft the spicier alter ego to Cantina Chicken, one that brings just the right amount of fiery kick. With the Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu, we've struck that balance, delivering a fresh, zesty, and flavor-packed take for those ready to embrace their bolder side."

The Caliente lineup:

Caliente Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco - A white corn shell that is freshly fried daily, filled with slow-roasted chicken and a three-cheese blend, coated with a layer of grilled cheese on the outside and drizzled with Caliente Sauce.

Caliente Cantina Chicken Soft Taco* - A soft tortilla packed with slow-roasted chicken, iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo, completed with Caliente Sauce.

Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito - Packed with a double portion of slow-roasted chicken and topped with iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and Caliente Sauce.

Caliente Cantina Chicken Quesadilla - Slow-roasted chicken enveloped in a flour tortilla alongside a layer of a three-cheese blend, crisped with grilled cheese on the outside and served with guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream for dipping, and kicked up with the heat of Caliente Sauce drizzled inside.

Caliente Cantina Chicken Bowl - A bowl loaded with slow-roasted chicken, seasoned rice, black beans, iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, pico de gallo, reduced-fat sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and topped with Caliente Sauce.

Caliente Sauce - New sauce is available for all Taco Bell menu items at an additional charge.

Since launching in March 2024, the permanent Cantina Chicken Menu offers new flavors and ingredients to Taco Bell customers. The slow-roasted chicken features a savory seasoning of Mexican spices including onion, garlic and a variety of chilies. This is paired with premium ingredients including shredded purple cabbage, white corn tortilla shells freshly fried daily, pico de gallo and Avocado Verde Salsa.

On March 27, the Caliente sauce will take a spot in the Nacho Fry family. The Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries will feature a bed of seasoned fries topped with slow-roasted chicken, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, fiesta strips and reduced-fat sour cream doused with Caliente Sauce for an extra oomph of spice and heat.

Source: Taco Bell Corp.