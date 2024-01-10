Taco Bell is ringing in the new year with new value offerings. Starting Jan. 11, Taco Bell is unveiling a revitalized Cravings Value Menu featuring a total of 10 menu items.

New Cravings Value Menu

Taco Bell is rolling out a refresh of its value offerings, featuring six new menu items and four classics. The new Cravings Value Menu will include more meal-sized items with a total of 10 different items to choose from, each priced for $3 or less. The six new items to the Cravings Value Menu include:

$1.99 Double Stacked Taco: Made up of a Crunchy Taco shell filled with seasoned beef, fiesta strips, lettuce and cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a soft tortilla with nacho cheese sauce.

$2.19 Stacker: Made up of seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce and 3-cheese blend, folded together into a tortilla.

$2.79 Cheesy Double Beef Burrito: Double the seasoned beef, seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, 3-cheese blend and reduced-fat sour cream, all wrapped up in a tortilla.

$2.29 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt: Features grilled chicken, chipotle sauce and 3-cheese blend, all folded into a flatbread.

$2.49 Chicken Enchilada Burrito: Includes grilled chicken, seasoned rice, red sauce, 3-cheese blend and reduced-fat sour cream, all wrapped up in a tortilla.

$2.99 Loaded Beef Nachos: Features nacho chips topped with seasoned beef, beans, nacho cheese sauce, red sauce, reduced-fat sour cream and guacamole.

As part of Taco Bell's value campaign, the brand will be releasing new spots featuring Portugal. The Man and their songs "Grim Generation" and "Evil Friends." For fans of Portugal. The Man, "Evil Friends" was the first song the band ever featured in a commercial — it was a Taco Bell commercial. The newest spots highlight Portugal. The Man's Taco Bell story, as they've been long fans of the brand while touring and a part of Feed the Beat, Taco Bell's program to support the cravings of artists who are touring with gift cards. The campaign features Cravings Value Menu items.

"Value has always been at the cornerstone of what we offer at Taco Bell, but we knew heading into this new year we wanted to take it to the next level. As our consumers are looking for more ways to save, we're committed to expanding on our value offerings through new menu items and digital offerings that deliver quality and abundance," said Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer. "We're rolling out entirely new ways to save across our menu and doubling down with exclusive digital offerings so expect more from us this year. We're walking the talk when it comes to value and we're just getting started."

Source: Taco Bell Corp.