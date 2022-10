Following years of pleas and requests to bring back former menu items, Taco Bell is introducing a unique in-app voting experience that puts the power to decide in the palm of its most loyal fans for the first time in the brand’s history. The matchup pits two fan-favorites against each other and leaves it up to America to decide the winner that arrives on menus nationwide for a limited time before the end of the year. Will the crunch powerhouse Double Decker Taco prevail over the saucy one-of-a-kind Enchirito?

Rewards members can cast their daily vote in the Taco Bell app through October 6, with the victor displayed on October 7 and on menus at participating locations at a later date.

“On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love,” said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's chief brand officer. “Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we’re thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu.”

Team Double Decker Taco

The Double Decker Taco was first introduced as a limited time offer in 1995 before becoming a permanent menu item in June 2006. It was later discontinued after a 13-year streak in 2019. A unique menu item that fused various textures and Taco Bell flavors, the hybrid taco is made up of a soft flour tortilla layered with beans, then wrapped around a traditional crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, crispy lettuce, and cheddar cheese.

Team Enchirito

The Enchirito has an even longer love story going back to 1970 before its departure in 2013 and was one of the first bold innovations that demonstrated Taco Bell’s drive for Mexican-inspired fusion. The Enchirito is made up of a soft flour tortilla, loaded with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions all rolled up and smothered with its classic red sauce before being topped with melted shredded cheddar cheese.

Source: Taco Bell