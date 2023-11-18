As we approach the finish line for 2023, producers need to know what flavor trends to look out for in the coming year.

According to Elite Spice in “Meat Trends – From Simplicity to Revolution,” consumer demand is creating a need for more value in addition to increased luxury. This phenomenon is due to consumer perception of higher costs – they want the most bang for their buck.

“Gourmet experiences utilizing spices and chili peppers evoke feelings of luxury, specialty moments, and nostalgia,” according to Elite Spice.

The Specialty Food Association Trendspotter Panel observed similar trends in specialty food items, citing increased pleasure and convenience as trends for 2024.

Emma Pierce, brand manager for Prairie Fresh Signature, also noted a similar trend for convenience and value, as well as the popularity of spice and global flavors.

“In addition to spicy foods, we’ve also seen an uptick in at-home cooks returning to the basics with high-quality ingredients,” Pierce said.

The Prairie Fresh brand is offering products that directly cater to these two flavor trends. “In October (National Pork Month), we launched two new flavors — Nashville Hot and Hawaiian Sea Salt with Cracked Black Pepper — for loin filets in the Prairie Fresh Signature product line,” Pierce said.

The Hawaiian Sea Salt with Cracked Black Pepper product is a prime example of taking a traditional flavor profile and elevating it, creating that experience the customer desires.

The Speciality Food Association predicts the same as Pierce — a growth in at-home dining experiences, particularly in elevating common dishes. Chili peppers are a way to cater to multiple flavor trends at one time, utilizing global flavors in conjunction with spice.

“[Chilis] continue to trend but the market has crested on Sriracha and Gochujang so marketers are eager for the next thing to capture imaginations and tastebuds. Calabrian chili peppers are appearing in both conventional and slightly unconventional products,” according to the Specialty Food Association.

“Flavorful wellness” is how Chef Rob Corliss, founder of culinary consultancy ATE (All Things Epicurean) describes the trend of consumers looking for “feel-good foods” that boast “complex spicy” flavors.

Corliss forecasts increasing popularity for Scotch bonnet, a chili pepper that is sweeter than but closely related to habanero, and both dry and wet jerk seasoning for meats.

According to the Specialty Food Association, “Not only is experimentation with flavors from around the world ongoing from a taste perspective, but consumers are open to richer cultural experiences from food, said the Trendspotters.” Trendspotter V. Sheree Williams predicts continued growth in sharing of family recipes from around the world.

This popularity of global flavors extends to seafood offerings. “Flavor trends for seafood products are following many of the major flavor trends across the food industry, including increased global influence (especially of Asian flavors like miso and Gochujang), flavor fusions (most notably sweet and spicy), and refreshing flavors like botanicals and citrus (grapefruit and yuzu, for example),” said Megan Rider, domestic marketing director, Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.

ASMI cited their study findings that show the majority of consumers want help with their seafood cooking and recipes. Rider noted that cooking advice and recipes are a direct way producers can cater consumer demand, addressing the demand for cooking assistance and capitalizing on popular flavor profiles.

Looking to the year ahead, producers can cater to consumer demand by utilizing value-added products to increase convenience and flavor. They can also innovate in flavors, prioritizing spice, global flavor profiles, and elevated everyday foods.

Overall, consumers want it all: They want the novelty of new and exciting flavors, ease, and convenience, but to save their dollars too. Consumers are craving new experiences through their proteins, and it is up to the industry to satisfy.