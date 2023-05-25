Saladworks, a fast-casual create-your-own salad franchise and part of the WOWorks family of better-for-you restaurant brands, is mixing sweet and spicy flavors in its new summer limited-time-only (LTOs) menu items. The new LTOs will add craft Hot Honey to several popular menu items during Q2, as well as bring back a guest-favorite for the season, the Summer Berry Salad, with their new poppyseed dressing.

The new featured menu offerings with a twist of sweetness and spice are available through Sept. 5, 2023 at all Saladworks locations. The fast-casual eatery will offer guests the option of adding chicken or shrimp tossed with craft hot honey sauce to some of their fan-favorite menu items. The featured summer LTO items on the menu include:

Hot Honey Chicken Salad: Super greens, chicken tossed with craft hot honey sauce, cucumber, roasted red peppers, shredded carrots, pepperjack cheese, and fried onions with chipotle ranch dressing. Can also be customized to a Gain Bowl or Wrap.

Hot Honey Shrimp Salad: Super greens, shrimp tossed with craft hot honey sauce, cucumber, carrots, roasted red peppers, pepperjack cheese, and fried onions with chipotle ranch dressing. Can also be customized to a Gain Bowl or Wrap.

Hot Honey Chicken Panini: Ciabatta bread with butter spread, chicken tossed with craft hot honey sauce, shredded pepperjack cheese, roasted red peppers and onion crisps with chipotle ranch dressing.

Summer Berry Salad: Super greens, grilled chicken, strawberries, blueberries, honey pecans, and feta with Saladwork's limited-time-only poppyseed dressing. Can also be customized to a Gain Bowl or Wrap.

"We are excited to share a sweet and spicy option that allows guests to put a unique, summery twist on some of our classic flavors and menu items. We are also excited to offer our guests a light, berry-based salad and poppyseed dressing that they will enjoy in the warm weather[,]" said Lauriena Borstein, chief brand officer of Saladworks. "Making these subtle changes allows our famous salads and bowls to change with the seasons and offer customers something new and unique for summer."

