New Dunkin' menu items are launching on Dec. 28. Some new menu items include the Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich and Stuffed Biscuit Bites.

Whether it’s for the morning commute or to satisfy an afternoon craving, the Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich is sure to keep guests fueled. This sandwich is made with seasoned oven-roasted tomatoes, creamy avocado spread and crispy bacon, all sandwiched in Dunkin’s toasted sourdough bread.

Dunkin’s latest spin on a classic breakfast food is Stuffed Biscuit Bites, which can be eaten at any time of the day for an on-the-go treat. The two snackable biscuits are served in a portable sleeve and feature warm biscuit dough wrapped around savory bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese.

Hello, old friends

While the new year brings new routines, Dunkin’ is bringing a couple of familiar favorites back to the menu.

Sweet Black Pepper Bacon is Dunkin’s caramelized bacon featuring a Sweet Black Pepper seasoning. Guests can eat the sweet and savory treat on its own — Dunkin’s Snackin’ Bacon, served in a sleeve that’s easy to take on the go — or in the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

New year, new rewards

Dunkin’ is keeping the spirit of giving going in 2023 with even more ways for Dunkin’ Rewards members to fuel their New Year’s hustle. From Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, members can enjoy a new collection of offers, including

One order of free Stuffed Biscuit Bites with any drink purchase

One free Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich with any drink purchase

Not a member of Dunkin’ Rewards? It’s free to join. Create an account on the Dunkin’ app or visit dunkinrewards.com to earn points towards free food and drinks.

Source: Dunkin'