East Coast Wings + Grill, a full-service and family-dining restaurant known for its variety of buffalo wing sauces and heat indexes, is unveiling a plethora of new food options.

Building off its menu that includes popular offerings like burger creations, unique flatbread options and award-winning wing flavors, ECW+G is tapping into popular flavors. As of late October, guests can order the new food options at one of the many ECW+G locations nationwide.

"East Coast Wings + Grill is known for both its bold, unique flavors and innovative menu items and our new fall lineup is no different," said Sam Ballas, CEO of East Coast Wings + Grill. "We are very excited to debut these delicious items to our loyal guests and we are confident that we will create new lifelong fans through the unique culinary experience people have come to know and love about our brand."

ECW+G's new fall food items include:

The Big Dill Burger: Two seasoned quarter-pound Angus beef patties stacked with fried pickle chips, Thousand Island, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and crisp lettuce. Served with a choice of crispy ale-battered French fries, sliced potato chips or tater tots.

3 new wing flavors: Sweet Kickin' Polynesian. Hot Honey. Tajin.



ECW+G is known for its high-quality wings that come in over 50 flavors and seven heat indexes.

ECW+G will also be running a Veteran's Day special at participating locations, which will give veterans and those currently serving the country the opportunity to receive a free meal Nov. 11. The meal choices include five boneless wings and a side, five bone-in wings and a side, a cheeseburger and a side or ECW+G Buffalo Chicken Salad. Side options include crispy ale-battered French fries, tater tots or freshly sliced potato chips, and all meals include a soda fountain drink or tea.

These new offerings are a direct byproduct of ECW+G's responsive menu strategy, supported by three pillars: food quality, profits and guest preferences. In fact, the franchise actively hosts food focus groups monthly to garner feedback from its loyalty members. These guests taste-test a variety of menu options and provide constructive feedback on which potential offerings should be added to the menu. Additionally, ECW+G dedicates a significant amount of time, money and resources to ensure its menu innovation prioritizes food quality while also minimalizing costs for franchisees.

Source: East Coast Wings + Grill