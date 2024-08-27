After seeing success with various summer limited-time offers, East Coast Wings + Grill, a full-service, family dining franchise, is announcing the addition of four new food options to its menu.

ECW+G is embracing current flavor trends with new menu additions at all participating ECW+G locations.

"Our new menu items showcase our commitment to offering our guests more than just our beloved wings," said Sam Ballas, founder and CEO of ECW+G. "The two new burgers, flatbread, and quesadilla incorporate trendy flavors our customers have been asking for, reflecting our dedication to culinary innovation. These additions are yet another step in our efforts to ramp up our growth and continue to serve our customers with innovative and delicious options."

ECW+G's new food items:

Gochujang Burger: Two seasoned quarter-pound Angus beef patties basted with sweet and spicy Korean sauce, provolone cheese, pickled red onions, jalapenos and sesame gochujang aioli on a lightly toasted bun.

Fiesta Burger: Two seasoned quarter-pound Angus beef patties topped with warm Mexican street corn queso, loaded with fire-roasted corn, chili peppers and melted cheddar Jack cheese and topped with crispy tortilla strips, jalapenos and chipotle aioli on a lightly toasted bun.

"DILL"-icious Flatbread: Crispy flatbread, creamy dill pickle aioli, seasoned ground beef, chopped tomatoes and pickles, smoked bacon and melted mozzarella cheese blend, drizzled with 1000 island dressing.

Fiesta Quesadilla: Grilled flour tortilla, loaded with fire-roasted corn, melted cheddar Jack cheese, jalapeno, cilantro and spicy seasoned chicken, drizzled with chipotle aioli.

These new offerings are a direct byproduct of ECW+G's responsive menu strategy, supported by three pillars: food quality, profits and guest preferences. In fact, the franchise actively hosts food focus groups monthly to garner feedback from its loyalty members. These guests taste-test a variety of menu options and provide constructive feedback on which potential offerings should be added to the menu.

Source: East Coast Wings + Grill